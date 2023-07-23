Failure to observe stop sign leads to motorcycle crash east of King City

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A motorcyclist was involved in a collision on Saturday morning, resulting in moderate injuries, after the driver failed to observe a stop sign on State Route Z, approximately 5 miles east of King City. The incident occurred at around 10:18 AM, and Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel were dispatched to the scene.

The driver of the 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was identified as Javen M. Paxton, a 22-year-old male from Savannah. According to the accident report filed by CPL. C. J. Sullivan (Badge #1156), Mr. Paxton was wearing safety equipment at the time of the accident.

The crash unfolded as the motorcycle, traveling eastbound on Route Z, approached the intersection with State Route H. Mr. Paxton failed to yield at the stop sign, prompting him to apply the brakes in an attempt to avoid the collision. The motorcycle skidded on the asphalt and subsequently crashed.

The motorcycle sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by a private vehicle. Javen M. Paxton was treated for his injuries by Grand River EMS and later transported to Mosaic St. Joseph for further medical treatment of moderate injuries.

Assisting the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the scene were personnel from the Gentry County Sheriff’s Department, Grand River EMS, and the King City Rural Fire Department.

