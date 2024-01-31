27 state coalition demands Biden address border crisis

Share To Your Social Network

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined 26 other states in a letter to the Biden Administration, supporting Texas’ right to defend itself against unchecked illegal immigration at the southern border.

“The situation at the southern border has spun out of control, all thanks to Joe Biden and his inept administration. Worse yet, they’re attempting to penalize states like Texas for taking steps to defend itself,” said Attorney General Bailey. “Every state is a border state under this open-borders administration, and we’re not standing for it. We’re pushing three lawsuits alongside Texas to force the Biden Administration to secure the border. Missouri has been on the frontlines of the battle to secure our southern border, and that’s where we’re going to stay.”

Since President Biden took office, more than eight million illegal aliens have crossed the southern border—more than the entire population of Missouri. But even worse than turning a blind eye to the unprecedented invasion at the southern border, including record illegal immigration, a flood of deadly drugs, an influx of human trafficking, and increased encounters with members of the terror watchlist—the Biden Administration has actively made the crisis worse. In just one month, Border Patrol agents acting on the Biden Administration’s orders cut Texas’s border defense wires more than 20 times. In one case, they even used a forklift to raise the wire and usher in more than 300 illegal aliens.

Since the Biden Administration has failed to do its job and secure the border, states like Texas have stepped up to protect their citizens. A federal district court found that Texas’s border defense wires reduced illegal border crossings by more than two-thirds. Those barriers protect not just Texans from millions of illegal border crossings but the rest of the nation.

The states demand that the Biden Administration either enforce the laws that secure the southern border or allow states like Texas to stop the invasion themselves.

Joining Missouri in standing with Texas are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, and the Arizona State Legislature.

