26-year-old Hamilton man charged with felony burglary

A Hamilton man accused of breaking into someone’s home in Hamilton in September has been charged in Caldwell County with felony burglary—second degree and misdemeanor property damage—second degree.

Online court information indicates 26-year-old Daniel Eskridge’s bond was set at $7,500 cash only with bond supervision by Supervision Services. He is not to have contact with the victim. An initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, October 22nd.

A probable cause affidavit from Deputy Candice Hartley with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says the occupants of the house came home to find all the lights on inside and broken glass. Damage was also reported to a utility task vehicle. Damages to the house and vehicle are estimated at approximately $640.

Hartley reported Eskridge did not remember causing damage to the property, but Eskridge said he had been drinking and was in a rage. He allegedly stated he remembered the house not being locked and only entering the home to see if one of the residents was home.

