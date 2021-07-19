25 youth leaders selected as Missouri 4-H Ambassadors

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The State 4-H Council has selected 25 youths ages 14-18 to serve as the first class of Missouri 4-H Ambassadors.

These youth leaders will be tasked with promoting 4-H programs throughout the state, said Samantha Brandeberry, University of Missouri Extension state 4-H educator. They will also help plan and facilitate a teen conference next spring.

Up to four youths were selected from each of Missouri 4-H’s eight regions, Brandeberry said. They will help increase 4-H’s visibility at events, gather and utilize youth opinion and further develop youth-adult partnerships. The Missouri State Fair, Aug. 12-22, will be the first event the ambassadors will assist with.

“We’re excited to provide a new leadership opportunity for our teens,” said Brandeberry. “We anticipate that the adoption of this program will help strengthen youth leadership skills and confidence to prepare them for elevated leadership levels on the State 4-H Council, at college, and in their future careers.”

This year’s Missouri 4-H Ambassadors:

Paighton Witt, Franklin County, East Central Region.

Abbigail Kleinsorge, Montgomery County, East Central Region.

Ethan Estrada, Boone County, Northeast Region.

Aurora Harris, Schuyler County, Northeast Region.

Sophia White, Boone County, Northeast Region.

Talib Webster, Boone County, Northeast Region.

Kaci Wright, Andrew County, Northwest Region.

Zoe Engelbrecht, Lafayette County, Northwest Region.

Ruby Schmidt, Carroll County, Northwest Region.

Morgan Watkins, Lafayette County, Northwest Region.

Connor Lincoln, Bollinger County, Southeast Region.

Israel Melchior, Perry County, Southeast Region.

Kaylea Bell, Shannon County, Southeast Region.

Sergio Mendoza, Cape Girardeau County, Southeast Region.

Tannah Grigg-Casssatt, Jasper County, Southwest Region.

Ashlynn Ball, Barton County, Southwest Region.

Andrew Shelton, Barton County, Southwest Region.

Giada Molton, Douglas County, Southwest Region.

David Farr, Clay County, Urban West Region.

Emmalyn Schnieders, Clay County, Urban West Region.

Anna Wingbermuehle, St. Charles County, Urban East Region.

Molly Archer, Laclede, County, West Central Region.

Jana Bruce, Cass County, West Central Region.

Preslee Bower, Vernon County, West Central Region.

Christian Siegel, Cooper County, West Central Region.

Missouri 4-H is a youth development organization and part of the University of Missouri Extension. For more information, visit the 4-H website

