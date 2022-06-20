25 new troopers to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Twenty-five troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, June 24, 2022.
The ceremony will take place in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 E. Elm Street, Jefferson City, Missouri, and the public is invited. The graduation ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and be live-streamed via the Patrol’s Facebook page. The 113th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 18, 2022, to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe will provide the keynote address, and Colonel Olson will also address the class. The Honorable Patricia Breckenridge, Supreme Court of Missouri, will administer the Oath of Office to the new troopers. Four class awards will be presented. The recruits accumulate points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earns the respective award. Award categories include physical fitness, firearms, academics, and the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.
The names, hometowns, and first assignments of members of the 113th Recruit Class are listed below:
Troop A
- Tyler R. Peoples (Lawson, MO), Zone 5, Ray and Carroll Counties
- Christian J. Drum (Webb City, MO), Zone 11, Cass County
- Braeden A. Perry (Kansas City, MO), Zone 2, Platte County
- John M Haines (Deepwater, MO), Zone 8, Lafayette County
- Madeleine C. Mennemeyer (Troy, MO), Zone 12, Johnson County
Troop B
- Travis M. Wood (Macon, MO), Zone 5, Adair and Schuyler Counties
- Santi J. Wilgus (Kansas City, MO), Zone 6, Clark and Scotland Counties
Troop C
- Adam P. Billiot (Washington, MO), Zone 4, St. Louis County
- Nicholas J. Bringer (Monticello, MO), Zone 13, Jefferson County
- Jack J. Collins (Bolivar, MO), Zone 13, Jefferson County
- Trey A. Gaedke (Newburg, MO), Zone 3, South St. Louis and Jefferson Counties
- Mayer E. Mitchell (Ballwin, MO), Zone 16, Ste. Genevieve and Perry Counties
- Eric R. Sikes (Sacramento, CA), Zone 2, North St. Louis County
- Richard J. Waite (Troy, MO), Zone 5, Pike and Lincoln Counties
- Clayton J. Walker (Marble Hill, MO), Zone 14, St. Francois and Washington Counties
Troop E
- Denny J. Smith (Poplar Bluff, MO), Zone 2, Butler and Ripley Counties
- Gregory A. Bixler (New Madrid, MO), Zone 8, Pemiscot and New Madrid Counties
- Taylor J. Wiebe (Wichita, KS), Zone 8, Pemiscot and New Madrid Counties
- Jaxton B. Edwards (Harrison, AR), Zone 10, Dunklin County
Troop F
- Shayla C. Latture (Branson, MO), Zone 16, Camden and Miller Counties
- Bailey N. Hunsicker (Nixa, MO), Zone 16, Camden and Miller Counties
Troop G
- Noah G. Britt (Gainsville, MO), Zone 8, Carter and Reynolds Counties
Troop H
- Saxton W. Pliley (Jamesport, MO), Zone 10, Daviess and Dekalb Counties
- Jackson D. Schmedding (Clinton, MO), Zone 1, Atchison and Holt Counties
Troop I
- Peyton L. Mason (Webb City, MO), Zone 8, Laclede County