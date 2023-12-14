25 new troopers to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol Academy

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, has announced the graduation of 25 troopers from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy. This significant event is scheduled for Friday, December 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium located at 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The ceremony will be accessible to wider audiences as it will be live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page. The 118th Recruit Class began their journey at the Academy on July 3, 2023, and are set to report to duty in their assigned troops on January 8, 2024.

Distinguished speakers at the graduation ceremony include The Honorable Mike Kehoe, lieutenant governor of Missouri, and Mr. John Whetsel, retired Sheriff of Oklahoma County, OK, and retired Chief of Police of Choctaw, OK. Additionally, Colonel Eric T. Olson will also address the graduating class. The oath of office to the new troopers will be administered by The Honorable Robin Ransom of the Supreme Court of Missouri. The Troop F Color Guard is tasked with presenting the colors, while the 135th Army Band, Missouri Army National Guard, will honor the occasion with the national anthem. Pastor Delbert Hampton from Unity Baptist Church in Fulton, MO, will lead the invocation and benediction.

The graduation ceremony will also be a platform to recognize outstanding achievements. Four class awards, signifying excellence in physical fitness, firearms, and academics, will be presented. These awards are based on a point system accumulated over the 25-week training period at the Academy.

The new troopers along with their first assignments are as follows:

Troop A:

Trooper Klayton R. Kennedy, Plattsburg, MO – Platte County

Trooper Corey W. Klotz, Nevada, MO – Bates County

Trooper Connor W. Norris, Kearney, MO – Clay County

Troop B:

Trooper Kristopher B. Geren, Fowler, IL – Marion/Ralls Counties

Trooper Tristen C. Miller, Shelby, MO – Linn/Chariton Counties

Troop C:

Trooper Dalon J. Brown, Hazelwood, MO – North St. Louis County

Trooper Jackson S. Collier, Farmington, MO – Ste. Genevieve/Perry Counties

Trooper Brian J. Fessenden, Palmyra, MO – South St. Louis County

Trooper Justin D. Hedrick, St. Charles, MO – South St. Louis County

Trooper Dallas R. McKenzie, Quincy, IL – St. Charles County

Trooper Roan Oosthuizen, Grapevine, TX – St. Charles County

Trooper Edgar J. Raya, St. Louis, MO – South St. Louis County

Trooper Ethan G. Talleur, St. Clair, MO – Franklin County

Trooper Mason K. Wilson, Seneca, MO – St. Charles County

Troop E:

Trooper Brady T. Hart, Puxico, MO – Butler/Ripley Counties

Trooper Gunner L.R. Meloy, Marble Hill, MO – Butler/Ripley Counties

Troop F:

Trooper Ryan C. Byers, Joplin, MO – Morgan/Moniteau Counties

Trooper Hunter W. Hampton, Fulton, MO – Cole County

Trooper Jonathan E. Pinker, Overland Park, KS – Camden/Miller Counties

Trooper Bailey D. Whetsel, Jones, OK – Cole County

Troop G:

Trooper Chad K. Johnson, Seymour, MO – Texas/Wright Counties

Troop H:

Trooper Robert K. Mott, Mt. Pulaski, IL – Holt/Atchison Counties

Troop I:

Trooper Aaron M. Cunningham, Rolla, MO – Crawford County

Trooper Kolby J. Estes, Warsaw, MO – Phelps/Maries Counties

Trooper Dustin R. Willhite, Hartville, MO – Laclede County