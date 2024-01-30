24 participants begin Leadership Northwest Missouri program

Twenty-four women and men comprise the 2024 class of Leadership Northwest Missouri, an annual series of sessions that brings together existing and emerging leaders from a 19-county region. This program aims to enhance leadership skills, explore regional issues, and foster a network of contacts throughout Northwest Missouri.

The 2024 class commenced with a two-day retreat on January 24 and 25 at Conception Abbey. Participants will convene monthly for day-long sessions at various locations across the region. The series culminates with a graduation celebration on July 11 in Jamesport, Missouri.

The members of the 2024 class and the 12 counties they represent include:

  • Jeff Agnew, Ethan Piveral, Atchison County
  • Sarah Battreall, Isaura Garcia, Victoria Masucci, Carolynn Sollars, Amanda Zessi, Buchanan County
  • Jordan Wright, Carroll County
  • Cydney Andrews, David Woody, Clinton County
  • Nicole Lynch, Daviess County
  • Chris Martin, DeKalb County
  • Valarie Shisler, Gentry County
  • Olivia Burchett, Lauren Dannar, Nevada Fields, Tocarra Williams, Grundy County
  • Rebecca TenHulzen, Harrison County
  • Richard Switzer, Linn County
  • Wes Rockwood, Vanessa Slemp, Ashley Turner, Shelby Wood, Nodaway County
  • Rachel Brown, Worth County.
