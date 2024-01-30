24 participants begin Leadership Northwest Missouri program

Share To Your Social Network

Twenty-four women and men comprise the 2024 class of Leadership Northwest Missouri, an annual series of sessions that brings together existing and emerging leaders from a 19-county region. This program aims to enhance leadership skills, explore regional issues, and foster a network of contacts throughout Northwest Missouri.

The 2024 class commenced with a two-day retreat on January 24 and 25 at Conception Abbey. Participants will convene monthly for day-long sessions at various locations across the region. The series culminates with a graduation celebration on July 11 in Jamesport, Missouri.

The members of the 2024 class and the 12 counties they represent include:

Jeff Agnew, Ethan Piveral, Atchison County

Sarah Battreall, Isaura Garcia, Victoria Masucci, Carolynn Sollars, Amanda Zessi, Buchanan County

Jordan Wright, Carroll County

Cydney Andrews, David Woody, Clinton County

Nicole Lynch, Daviess County

Chris Martin, DeKalb County

Valarie Shisler, Gentry County

Olivia Burchett, Lauren Dannar, Nevada Fields, Tocarra Williams, Grundy County

Rebecca TenHulzen, Harrison County

Richard Switzer, Linn County

Wes Rockwood, Vanessa Slemp, Ashley Turner, Shelby Wood, Nodaway County

Rachel Brown, Worth County.

Related