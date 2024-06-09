23-year-old man injured in single-car crash near Savannah

Local News June 9, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
Share To Your Social Network
             

A 23-year-old man from Rosendale, Missouri, was seriously injured in a single-car crash on Highway E, three miles east of Savannah, on June 7, 2024. The accident occurred at approximately 5:05 p.m., according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver, identified as Braydn A. Murphy, was driving a 2017 Buick Verano westbound on Highway E when the vehicle traveled off the north side of the roadway. The Buick struck an embankment and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels facing south.

Murphy was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Life Care for treatment.

The Buick Verano was totaled in the crash and was towed from the scene by Knight’s Towing.

Assistance at the crash site was provided by Sergeant D.R. Reuter, Trooper A.M. Mapel, the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office, and the Savannah Police Department.

Post Views: 677

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.