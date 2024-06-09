23-year-old man injured in single-car crash near Savannah

Share To Your Social Network

A 23-year-old man from Rosendale, Missouri, was seriously injured in a single-car crash on Highway E, three miles east of Savannah, on June 7, 2024. The accident occurred at approximately 5:05 p.m., according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver, identified as Braydn A. Murphy, was driving a 2017 Buick Verano westbound on Highway E when the vehicle traveled off the north side of the roadway. The Buick struck an embankment and overturned, coming to rest on its wheels facing south.

Murphy was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Life Care for treatment.

The Buick Verano was totaled in the crash and was towed from the scene by Knight’s Towing.

Assistance at the crash site was provided by Sergeant D.R. Reuter, Trooper A.M. Mapel, the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office, and the Savannah Police Department.

