22-year-old La Plata resident injured in Highway 63 rollover crash

In an early morning incident, a 22-year-old man from La Plata, Missouri, was transported to Samaritan Hospital following a single-vehicle accident on Highway 63. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred approximately 2 miles south of La Plata at around 8:05 a.m. on February 28, 2024.

Shawn L. Gerber, the driver of a 2006 Dodge Ram, experienced minor injuries after his vehicle veered off the roadway and overturned. According to the accident report, Gerber was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Dodge Ram sustained total damage and was secured at the roadside just north of Route NN.

Emergency responders from Macon County Ambulance, Macon County Sheriff’s Office, and La Plata Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

