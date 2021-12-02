Three health departments report on new cases of COVID-19; new COVID-related death also reported

Local News December 2, 2021December 2, 2021 KTTN News
Coronavirus News Graphic
Another COVID-19-related death has been added for Caldwell County. The health department reports 25 deaths total. The number of cases has increased by 75 since November 16th, which raises the total to 1,406. There are 40 active cases.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms three additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,305. Sixteen cases are active. Sullivan County’s fully vaccinated rate is 39.4%.

The Grundy County Health Department reports 25 new COVID-19 cases since November 24th. There are 1,847 total cases, and 27 are active.

