Trenton Rotary Club members approve officers for 2022-2023

Trenton Rotary Club officers and committee chairmen have been approved for 2022-2023.

Officers include President Michael Ormsby, President-Elect Jackie Soptic, Secretary Elizabeth Gibson, Treasurer Amy Lewis, and Ex-Officio Brian Upton.

Board members are Diane Lowrey, Tom Witten, Ormsby, Gibson, Soptic, and Chris Hoffman, Scott Sharp, Don Purkapile, and Savannah Fogle.

Chairmen include Soptic and Megan Taul for Chairs, Phil Hoffman for Grants as well as Youth Exchange, Lowrey for Social and Fellowship, and Mike Stegman for Rotary Youth Leadership Awards. For Service Projects, Jeff Crowley will be in charge of the fish fry; Steve Maxey, Missouri Day; Kristi Urich, youth projects; Lowrey and Joe McDonald, shoes; and Chris Hoffman, bell ringers.

The Trenton Rotary Club will have bell ringers for the Salvation Army on December 10th and 17th. Volunteers will also help with Holiday Hoops on December 18th.