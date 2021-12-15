Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education tackles lengthy agenda at Tuesday meeting

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education on December 14th approved a bid from H and B Farms for the butcher of a hog. The bid was for $1 per pound live weight. A butcher date is set for January.

The board approved Missouri United School Insurance Council insurance renewal for 2022. Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff reports the insurance covers liability and property, and the premium is $22,084 for the year.

The board approved amending the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan to reflect information coming from the attorney general.

A Missouri School Boards Association policy update was approved involving school board elections.

No bids have been received for the replacement of bathroom stalls or the replacement of the gym door.

Steinhoff reported on building projects. She said work is being done on the third grade and special education room to repair a water leak.

A new ceiling needs to be installed in the kitchen in the summer. It will be put out for bid.

Steinhoff announced the KEYS preschool Make It Take It Christmas Program is on December 15th, and the middle school Christmas party is on December 16th from 6 to 8 p.m.

Pleasant View will be dismissed on December 17th at 1:20 in the afternoon. Christmas Break will go through January 3rd. Students will return to school on January 4th.

School board filing ends December 28th. The office will be open that day from 4 to 5 p.m.