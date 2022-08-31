Cameron couple face charges of theft and property damage after discarding property of tenant

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Cameron couple faces felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly discarding the belongings of a woman who lived on land the couple owned.

Online court information shows 57-year-old Danny Boyd Petifurd and 49-year-old Anita Petifurd have each been charged with stealing $750 or more and first-degree property damage. Each is scheduled for an initial appearance in court on September 8th.

Probable cause affidavits say a woman resided in a cabin on the Petifurds’ property and was allowed to store some of her belongings in a horse barn and the couple’s residence. Danny Petifurd allegedly became angry about the woman’s belongings and told her to leave multiple times. The woman moved in July.

The woman reportedly told Anita Petifurd she would retrieve her belongings later that month. When the woman returned, her belongings were gone.

The probable cause affidavits say it is believed the couple rented a dumpster and threw away the woman’s belongings. The belongings were estimated to have a value of more than $18,300.