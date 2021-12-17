Aryan Brotherhood member pleads guilty in Missouri to meth trafficking

A Missouri, man who belongs to the Aryan Brotherhood pleaded guilty in federal court to methamphetamine trafficking.

Jimmy Jack Pinkley, 44, of Billings, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David P. Rush to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

By pleading guilty Pinkley admitted that he was in possession of methamphetamine when he was stopped by a Christian County, Mo., sheriff’s deputy on Jan. 17, 2021. Pinkley was driving a Dodge Charger, which was later identified as a stolen vehicle, in the area of Evergreen Circle, driving down multiple roads of the trailer park and stopping briefly at multiple houses. When the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, Pinkley pulled into a driveway and got out of the vehicle. The deputy ordered Pinkley to show his hands, but he reached with both his hands to his rear waistband. The deputy removed his firearm and again ordered Pinkley to show him his hands. After a brief pause, Pinkley lifted his hands above his head. The deputy handcuffed Pinkley and frisked him for weapons.

Pinkley appeared to be very nervous, sweating and breathing heavily. The deputy searched the vehicle and found a brown leather bag on the front passenger seat that contained approximately 195 grams of methamphetamine in multiple individually wrapped clear plastic baggies.

Pinkley told investigators the methamphetamine was what he had left from the 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine he had obtained from his supplier in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the previous day for $2,200. Pinkley, who said he had been selling methamphetamine for approximately six months, told investigators he received approximately one pound of methamphetamine during each trip to Oklahoma City.

Pinkley also told investigators that he is a member of the Aryan Brotherhood and that he joined the gang during his first stint in state prison. He showed them his patch to the gang.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Pinkley’s residence, where they found a loaded Maverick 12-gauge shotgun leaning against a safe in the metal shop located on the property behind Pinkley’s trailer. Inside the safe, officers found a small baggie of methamphetamine and a set of digital scales.

The plea agreement also refers to an earlier traffic stop on Oct. 29, 2020. Law enforcement officers stopped a Pontiac Grand Prix in which Pinkley was a passenger. Officers found a brown nylon case under the front passenger’s seat that contained 11.48 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Under federal statutes, Pinkley is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of 40 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron A. Beaver. It was investigated by Christian County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Stone County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.