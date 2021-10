The Trenton Chamber of Commerce and Ambassadors on Monday night played host to the “Community Trick or Treat Night” event.

Approximately 400 young people attended the event at the Trenton Rock Barn for the trick-or-treating activity.

The event also included judging of best-decorated tables with first place going to “Lots Mo Deals,” second place to Evercare Pharmacy, and third place to Sunnyview Nursing Home.