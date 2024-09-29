21-year-old driver injured in Route W crash near Monroe City

A 21-year-old man from Monroe City, Missouri, sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident on September 28, 2024. The crash occurred at approximately 5:33 a.m. on Route W, three miles east of Monroe City.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Alex R. Joiner was driving a westbound 2006 Chevrolet Colorado when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. Joiner overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn. The truck was totaled and was towed from the scene by Robert’s Garage & Towing.

Joiner was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He sustained minor injuries and was transported by private conveyance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.

The crash was investigated by Trooper Hummel of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department.

