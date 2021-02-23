21 participate in Polar Plunge at Simpson Park in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Twenty-one participants raised more than $8,400 for Special Olympics athletes at the Polar Plunge at Simpson Park in Chillicothe on Saturday.

Spokesperson Melody Prawitz reports awards went to Emily Braun for the individual with the most money raised at $1,000 and the Braun Family for the group with the most money raised at $1,425. The second-place individual was Cindy Hanavan, with $505 raised, and third place went to Cheryl Evans with $500.

The Golden Plunger award for best costume went to the Chillicothe High School Student Council for groups and James Runde for individuals.

The air temperature and water temperature at the time of Saturday’s event were both 37 degrees.

