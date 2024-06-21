21 new troopers assigned to Missouri State Highway Patrol troops

Share To Your Social Network

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced that 21 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy today. The ceremony, held at 9 a.m. in the gymnasium of the Patrol’s Academy, marked the culmination of the 120th Recruit Class’s training, which began on January 2, 2024. The new troopers will commence their duties in their assigned troops on Monday, July 8, 2024.

The Honorable Kelly Broniec, Supreme Court of Missouri, administered the Oath of Office to the new troopers. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey delivered the keynote address. Representative Doug Richey and Colonel Olson also addressed the class. The Troop F Color Guard presented the colors, and Sergeant Andrew A. Henry, Troop H, performed the national anthem. Pastor Robert Lilly, Crossroads Baptist Church, Piedmont, Missouri, provided the invocation and benediction.

Four class awards were presented during the graduation ceremony. Recruits accumulated points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The recruit with the highest number of points in each category received the respective award. Trooper Bryce Lautenschlager accepted the Academics Award; Trooper Thomas Stamos accepted the Firearms Trophy; and Trooper Alec Land accepted the Physical Fitness Award. Colonel Olson presented the Superintendent’s Award to Trooper Alec Land.

The names, hometowns, and first assignments of members of the 120th Recruit Class are listed below:

Troop A

Bryce S. Lautenschlager (Lexington, MO) ─ Zone 12, Johnson County

Micah J. Saladrigas (Smithville, MO) ─ Zone 3, Clay County

Aric M. Storey (Platte City, MO) ─ Zone 2, Platte County

Griffin W. Winesburg (Joplin, MO) ─ Zone 15, Henry County

Troop C

Thomas L. Benner (New Haven, MO) ─ Zone 7, Warren County

Samuel C. Clair (Marshfield, MO) ─ Zone 1, North St. Louis County

Kendall L. Goforth (St. Francois, MO) ─ Zone 16, Ste. Genevieve and Perry Counties

Ryan A. Lilly (Jefferson City, MO) ─ Zone 13, Jefferson County

Cole A. Richardson (Sullivan, MO) ─ Zone 13, Jefferson County

Thomas A. Stamos (Lebanon, IL) ─ Zone 12, Jefferson County

Troop D

Alec Land (Hollister, MO) ─ Zone 15, Stone and Taney Counties

Alexander Smock (Jerico Springs, MO) ─ Zone 12, Christian County

Karter Wagner (Galena, MO) ─ Zone 15, Stone and Taney Counties

Troop E

William L. Vanmatre (Wappapello, MO) ─ Zone 11, Stoddard County

Troop F

Jase W. Cox (Centralia, MO) ─ Zone 4, Audrain and Montgomery Counties

Tanner M. Rayhart (Eldon, MO) ─ Zone 11, Camden and Miller Counties

Gage C. Schimke (Ashland, MO) ─ Zone 15, Callaway and Montgomery Counties

Troop G

Ethan C. Minge (West Plains, MO) ─ Zone 4, Northern Howell and Shannon Counties

Troop H

Collin R. Kinman (Greenwood, MO) ─ Zone 1, Holt and Atchison Counties

Richard J. Wilcox (Cameron, MO) ─ Zone 10, Daviess and DeKalb Counties

Troop I

Michael L. Grapes (Lebanon, MO) ─ Zone 8, Laclede County

