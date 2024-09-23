2024 Calamity Jane Day Parade winners announced

The 2024 Calamity Jane Day Parade in Princeton showcased a variety of participants, from horse riders and antique cars to floats and tractors.

The parade, organized by First Interstate Bank of Princeton, kicked off with the Pledge of Allegiance led by the Veterans of Foreign War, followed by Felisha Bertrand singing the National Anthem. Below are the winners from each category.

Best Looking Horse Riders:

1st Place: Holt Family, Princeton

2nd Place: Jared and daughter Raelynn Vangenderen, Princeton

Best Horse-Drawn Entry:

1st Place: Brooke Rieckhoff, Princeton

Best Looking Truck:

1st Place: Kolton Schurke, 1978 Ford F-250, Princeton

2nd Place: Rick Phillips (In memory of Foster Delameter), 1949 K B5 International, Princeton

Best Antique Car:

1st Place: Lance Pruitt, 1930 Model A

2nd Place: Michael Pruitt, 1929 Model A

Best Looking Car:

1st Place: Brad Bertrand, 1979 Camaro, Princeton

Best Organization Float:

1st Place: Veterans of Foreign War (Jeep & Bomb Trailer), Princeton

2nd Place: First Baptist Church, Princeton

Best Business Float:

1st Place: GRM Networks, Princeton

2nd Place: The Fitz Group Real Estate, Princeton

Most Unusual Entry:

1st Place: Dually’s Fantasy Football Loser, Princeton

2nd Place: Mercer County Republican Women, Princeton

Best Looking Tractor:

1st Place: Bob Summers and granddaughter Brileigh Summers, Minneapolis-Moline G 1000, Princeton

2nd Place: Junior and Judy Pruitt, Princeton

Best Antique Tractor:

1st Place: Sandra Buckler, 1948 G John Deere, Newtown

2nd Place: Drew Thomas, Farmall H

Best Original Tractor:

1st Place: Shawn Vaughn, 1948 G John Deere

Best Looking Motorcycle:

1st Place: Morgan Ellsworth, Dirtbike

