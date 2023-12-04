2024-2025 NCMC Foundation Scholarship application now open

North Central Missouri College Foundation announces NCMC Foundation Scholarship application for the 2024-2025 academic year is now open and available online. Any student planning to attend NCMC full-time in the fall is strongly encouraged to apply. The priority deadline is Monday, April 1, 2024.

“One online application matches students to all the Foundation Scholarships they could be eligible for,” indicated NCMC Scholarship Coordinator Kristi Varner. “The NCMC Foundation awarded over $260,000 in scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year due to the generosity of many investors.”

Incoming, returning, or transferring students can access and complete the scholarship application on the NCMC website, or go to this link . To be eligible for scholarships, prospective and current students must complete one online application per year. Financial need, academic progress, a program of study, an essay, and/or a combination of these factors are the basis of scholarship selection. Contact the NCMC Foundation Office for any questions at (660) 357-6403, Scholarship Coordinator Kristi Varner at (660) 357-6321, or [email protected].

Scholarships are a gift that reduces the overall cost of attending NCMC and are the ideal opportunity for NCMC students to keep the costs of their higher education low. Applicants fill out an application, and each application is sorted and ranked by criteria specific to each scholarship opportunity. After selection, notification, and verification of full-time enrollment during the fall 2024 semester, students may access scholarship funds through their student account. Recipients are strongly encouraged to write a thank you letter expressing their appreciation to their scholarship investor and to attend the annual scholarship reception.