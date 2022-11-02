WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

2022 Tax statements are arriving in mailboxes across Grundy County.

The statements involve real estate and personal property taxes with payments due by December 31st. That date is a Saturday. But if payments have the December 31st postmark, they are considered “on time.” In-person payments at the Grundy County Courthouse will need to be completed by Friday, December 30th. The collector-treasurer’s office is on the second floor of the courthouse.

Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:30. For the convenience of after-hours or weekend payments, there’s a drop box on the 8th street side of the courthouse. Payments can be made with cash, a check, a money order, or a credit/debit card. It’s noted there’s an additional fee when paying by credit or debit card but the collector’s office does not retain such fees.

Taxes paid in January or later are subject to the late payment schedule which is listed on the statements. Tax-supported entities within Grundy County receiving the money include the school districts and the college district, the cities, small towns, and townships. Entities county-wide that get distributions of taxes paid includes the Grundy County government, Jewett Norris Library, the nursing home, the health department, Senate bill 40 for the developmentally disabled and handicapped, senior citizens tax fund, and the state of Missouri.

There’s also a website to look up tax information. It shows property information, billing details, the recent history of payments, current assessments, and the taxing bodies for a specific address. Visit the Grundy County Property Inquiry website.

Those who have questions about listed properties, values, an address change, or corrections, contact the Grundy County Assessor’s office at the courthouse on the 1st floor.