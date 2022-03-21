2022 Missouri Agribusiness Academy participants announced

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Agriculture has selected 30 high school sophomores to participate in the 2022 Missouri Agribusiness Academy. Selected students will spend a week in June in Kansas City exploring careers in agriculture, building leadership skills, and learning more about farming, ranching, and food production.

“Investing in the future generation of agriculture is important and MAbA is a great way to do that,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “I’m proud of each of these students and the accomplishments they’ve already achieved as leaders. We hope MAbA is an opportunity for each of them to explore new avenues and find their future in an agriculture career.”

Since 1988, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy has awarded academy opportunities through a competitive application and interview process for high school sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related college degrees and careers.

Students selected for the 2022 class are:

Northeast District









Central District









Southeast District









Southwest District









South Central District









Northwest District









Related