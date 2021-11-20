2021 Schedule for Holiday Hoops at Ketcham Community Center in Trenton set for tip-off on December 18

The schedule is set and the countdown is on for the 17th annual North Central Missouri College Foundation sponsored High School Holiday Hoops. The 2021 edition of Holiday Hoops will tip-off at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton with a total of 79 teams representing 41 Missouri high schools.

Games will begin on Saturday, December 18, and wrap up on Friday, December 31, 2021. The 8-day event will include some first-time schools to the NCMC campus during the holiday break, “We are excited to have new schools joining us for the 2021 Holiday Hoops,” commented committee member Mitch Dougan. “Having good match-ups is something we pride ourselves on and the addition of these new schools helps ensure good match-ups.” For the first time in Holiday Hoops history, Brookfield and Holden will be playing and a familiar team returning after a few years away includes South Harrison.

Holiday Hoops continues to be one of the largest high school holiday basketball events in the state with all games played on the NCMC campus in Trenton. Volunteers assist the 16-member steering committee in managing the event, which will host 45 varsity basketball games. A commemorative program highlighting all of the participating teams and area supporters will be available for purchase as well as t-shirts and raffle tickets all going to support the event. Admission to attend a day of games is $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens.

Holiday Hoops committee members include Allen Berry, Chad Boyd, John Cowling, Mitch Dougan, Alicia Endicott, Jeremy Esry, Nathan Gamet, Mitch Holder, Joel Hultman, Lucas Lewis, Wade Peters, Abby Richman, Daniel Savage, Brian Upton, Scott Wilson, and Tom Witten.

The full schedule for Holiday Hoops can be found by clicking HERE. For more information, contact a committee member or call the Foundation office at 660-359-3948.