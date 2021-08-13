2020 Census data shows Livingston County growing in population, while other Green Hills counties decline

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

County population totals have been released from the 2020 Census.

The only Green Hills county to gain population since 2010 was Livingston. It grew by 1.26% and had a population in 2020 of 15,319.

Sullivan County had the largest decrease in population in the Green Hills since 2010. It was down 13.89% and had a population of 5,801.

The decrease in population for other Green Hills counties was Linn 8.55%, Harrison 7.8%, Putnam 7.68%, Grundy 6.37%, Caldwell 5.41%, Mercer 4.54%, and Daviess 3.35%.

Population totals for those counties in 2020 were Linn 11,682, Grundy 9,600, Caldwell 8,918, Harrison 8,268, Daviess 8,166, Putnam 4,592 and Mercer 3,599.

The smallest Missouri county in terms of population is Worth, with 1,987. Its population was down 7.67% since 2010.

Related