2019 Special Olympics Missouri State Indoor Games coming to St. Joseph

The Special Olympics Missouri State Indoor Games will bring nearly 3,000 athletes, coaches, and Unified Partners from across the state to St. Joseph to compete in basketball and bowling, as well as take part in other special events. This state-level event takes place March 29-31, at various facilities in St. Joseph.
The State Indoor Games kick off on Friday, March 29, with Opening Ceremony at Civic Arena at 7:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony will feature the Parade of Athletes, the lighting of the Flame of Hope, the traditional declaration, “Let the games begin!” and special performances by local performers. The public is encouraged to attend this free and fun event.
Competition events will take place at several venues, with bowling competitions on Friday and Saturday and basketball competition on Saturday only. Bowling locations include Belt Entertainment and Southside Family Fun Center. Basketball venues include Benton High School, Bishop LeBlond High School, Central High School, Lafayette High School, Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph Parks and Rec Center.
Visit www.somo.org/indoor to make a donation, register to volunteer, and for more information. Volunteers are still needed on Saturday events, particularly at the basketball venues and theHealthy Athletes screenings provided for athletes.
Venues and times are as follows:
Bowling
Friday, March 29, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 30, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at Southside Family Fun Center
Saturday, March 30, 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Belt Entertainment
Basketball at Benton, LeBlond, Central, Lafayette, Missouri Western State University and REC Center
Saturday, March 30, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. -3:30 p.m. at Bishop LeBlond)
Special Olympics is dedicated to improving the overall health and fitness of the athletes, not only through organized sports training and competition but by also providing free health screenings through the Healthy Athletes program. All of these screenings are provided for SOMO athletes free of charge. The Healthy Athlete Park will be Friday, March 29 from 3:30–6:30 p.m. at Civic Arena and will include: Healthy Hearing and FUNFitness. Then again on Saturday, March 30 from 4:00–7:00 p.m. at Civic Arena and will include a Health Promotion.