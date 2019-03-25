2019 Special Olympics Missouri State Indoor Games coming to St. Joseph

The Special Olympics Missouri State Indoor Games will bring nearly 3,000 athletes, coaches, and Unified Partners from across the state to St. Joseph to compete in basketball and bowling, as well as take part in other special events. This state-level event takes place March 29-31, at various facilities in St. Joseph.

The State Indoor Games kick off on Friday, March 29, with Opening Ceremony at Civic Arena at 7:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony will feature the Parade of Athletes, the lighting of the Flame of Hope, the traditional declaration, “Let the games begin!” and special performances by local performers. The public is encouraged to attend this free and fun event.

Competition events will take place at several venues, with bowling competitions on Friday and Saturday and basketball competition on Saturday only. Bowling locations include Belt Entertainment and Southside Family Fun Center. Basketball venues include Benton High School, Bishop LeBlond High School, Central High School, Lafayette High School, Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph Parks and Rec Center.