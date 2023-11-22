20 Years of Community Service: Deadline approaches to order free Thanksgiving meal in Unionville

Volunteers in Unionville are gearing up to serve a community Thanksgiving dinner on November 23rd, marking the event’s 20th anniversary. The much-anticipated dinner will take place at the 4-H Building, commencing at noon. Recognizing the needs of the community, meal deliveries will be available for shut-ins residing in the Unionville area.

Guests at the Thanksgiving dinner can look forward to a traditional feast, including ham, smoked turkey, real mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls, and a variety of desserts.

While the dinner is complimentary, organizers are accepting monetary donations. These contributions will primarily assist in offsetting the costs of preparing the dinner. Additionally, any surplus funds will be directed toward supporting student lunches at Putnam County School.

In the spirit of giving, attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items, which will be donated to the Unionville food pantry.

Those wishing to avail of the meal delivery service should place their orders by 9 a.m. on November 23rd. To order a meal for delivery, call 660-216-2923.