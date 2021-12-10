Wright Memorial Hospital infusion department receives donation from NCMC Nursing students

The North Central Missouri College RN nursing class recently made a donation to the Wright Memorial Hospital Infusion Services department, as part of a community project.

The class made a sizable donation of items such as puzzles, lip balm, blankets, playing cards, and much more for the patients who are undergoing infusion treatments at WMH to use and keep. The items will also be restocked by the NCMC class throughout the year. The items are available to all WMH infusion patients, but the donation was made in honor of current WMH infusion patient Ashley Lamma.