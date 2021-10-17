Winners announced at Missouri Day Marching Festival in Trenton

The Kirksville High School band was the Grand Champion on Saturday at the Missouri Day Marching Festival in Trenton. Kirksville won the Hannaford Sweepstakes Award.

Kirksville was the top band in its class in each event it entered including field show, parade, indoor auxiliary, and indoor drumline. Kirksville also won all the caption awards in its class in the field show for musical performance, marching and maneuvering, general effects, and field auxiliary. Kirksville was entered in class four.

Other first-place finishers in the field show were Maryville in class three and Scotland County in class two. Rock Port was the only class one band entered in the field show while Park Hill South was the only class five band in the field show. The field show had five classes while the other events had four classifications.

In addition to Kirksville, first-place winners in the parade were Green City in class one, Scotland County in class two, and Macon in class three. First place finishers in their class in the indoor auxiliary competition were North Andrew, Mid-Buchanan, Maryville, and Kirksville.

First place finishers in their class in indoor drumline were Moravia, Iowa, Mid-Buchanan, Macon, and Kirksville.

Trenton, as host band, participated in the Missouri Day Marching Festival on an exhibition basis.