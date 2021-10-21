BTC Bank announces the appointment of Wade Dixon, Vice President at BTC Bank, as the Market President over two of its newly acquired banks in Jamesport and Gilman City, Missouri, with Kevin Helzer remaining Market President over the acquired Oregon location. BTC Bank has recently received regulatory approval for the acquisition of the three Home Exchange Bank locations with the conversion of banking systems to take place November 8, 2021.

Wade is a Jamesport native and has been a part of the BTC Bank family for over 11 years as Vice President and Loan Officer at the bank’s Chillicothe branch. Before starting his banking career, he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Administrative Management and Economics from Missouri State University in Springfield.

“Wade has built a strong relationship with his customers and has produced high-quality work consistently,” said Doug Fish, BTC Bank President, and CEO. “His extensive knowledge of lending, plus his community involvement and dedication to his hometown makes him the perfect candidate to lead and grow our new locations in Jamesport and Gilman City.”

As the new Market President, Wade is ready to serve the area by assisting agricultural producers, local businesses, and community members with their banking and lending needs. He will manage all previous Home Exchange Bank banking professionals in Jamesport and Gilman City while helping maintain existing customer relationships and growing the bank’s customer base.

“BTC Bank is a vital contributor to its local communities and I’m so proud to bring this organization to my hometown,” says Wade. “It will be great to not only provide new products and services to our customers – but to really be invested in the people, events, and agricultural needs that matter most to these communities.”

Wade and his wife Kaley are blessed with three kids, Nash and twins Cora and Jag, and reside on their farm near Jamesport. In his spare time, Wade enjoys spending time with his family, farming, and playing golf.

Wade shares that his focus is to continue with the good things that Home Exchange Bank has already put into place, as well as additional benefits. “Offering the customers a mobile banking app, instant-issue and mascot debit cards, new Kasasa Free Checking and Cash Back accounts and directly supporting the communities and schools are all exciting new things BTC Bank will bring to the area.”

“I’m just so excited to be working back in my hometown,” says Wade. “I’m really looking forward to visiting with customers and community members, all while helping them experience the community-minded way.”