Volunteers from numerous agencies assist with Missouri Day Festival

Over 20 volunteers assisted the Trenton Police Department and Trenton Rotary Club with the annual Missouri Day Festival.

Volunteers from the Grundy and Caldwell County Community Response Teams, Northcentral Missouri Amateur Radio Club, and the Region H Homeland Security Response Team assisted with traffic control at intersections during the parade on Saturday morning.

In addition to covering the parade route, Grundy County’s emergency operations center was open and monitoring the parade with assistance from Caldwell County Emergency Management and the State of Missouri Emergency Management Agency.