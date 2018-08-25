Video: What’s coming and going on Netflix in September, 2018

Local News August 25, 2018August 25, 2018 KTTN News
Netflix

Netflix watchers can catch Black PantherA Wrinkle in Time and new seasons of The Walking DeadAmerican Horror Story, and Quantico in September.

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month. 

 

 

Here’s the full list of what’s being added to Netflix in September:

Sept. 1 
10,000 B.C. 
Another Cinderella Story 
Assassins 
August Rush 
Bruce Almighty 
Delirium 
Fair Game 
Groundhog Day 
King Kong 
La Catedral del Mar – Netflix Original 
Martian Child 
Monkey Twins – Netflix Original 
Mr. Sunshine (Streaming every Saturday) – Netflix Original 
Nacho Libre 
Pearl Harbor 
Scarface 
Sisters – Netflix Original 
Spider-Man 3 
Stephanie 
Summer Catch 
Sydney White 
The Ant Bully 
The Breakfast Club 
The Cider House Rules 
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy 
The Keeping Hours 
The River Wild 
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning 
Two Weeks Notice 
Unforgiven 

Sept. 2 
Disney’s Lilo & Stitch 
Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove 
Maynard 
Quantico Season 3 

Sept. 3 
A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities – Netflix Original 

Sept. 4 
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther 

Sept. 5 
Van Helsing Season 2 
Wentworth Season 6 

Sept. 6 
Once Upon a Time Season 7 

Sept. 7 
Atypical Season 2 – Netflix Original 
Cable Girls Season 3 – Netflix Original 
City of Joy – Netflix Original 
Click 
First and Last – Netflix Original 
Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2 – Netflix Original 
Next Gen – Netflix Original 
Sierra Burgess is a Loser – Netflix Original 
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters Season 2 – Netflix Original 
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World – Netflix Original 

Sept. 10 
Call the Midwife Season 7 

Sept. 11 
Daniel Sloss: Live Shows – Netflix Original 
The Resistance Banker – Netflix Original 

Sept. 12 
Blacklist Season 5 
Life – Netflix Original 
On My Skin – Netflix Original 

Sept. 14 
American Vandal Season 2 – Netflix Original 
Bleach – Netflix Original 
Boca Juniors Confidential – Netflix Original 
BoJack Horseman Season 5 – Netflix Original 
Car Masters: Rust to Riches – Netflix Original 
Ingobernable Season 2 – Netflix Original 
Last Hope – Netflix Original 
Norm Macdonald has a Show – Netflix Original 
Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs – Netflix Original 
The Angel – Netflix Original 
The Dragon Prince – Netflix Original 
The Land of Steady Habits – Netflix Original 
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes Season 2, Part A – Netflix Original 

Sept. 15 
Inside the Freemasons Season 1 

Sept. 16 
Role Models 
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World 

Sept. 17 
The Witch 

Sept. 18 
American Horror Story: Cult 
D.L. Hughley: Contrarian – Netflix Original 

Sept. 21 
Battlefish – Netflix Original 
Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan – Netflix Original 
Hilda – Netflix Original 
Maniac (Limited Series) – Netflix Original 
Nappily Ever After – Netflix Original 
Quincy – Netflix Original 
The Good Cop – Netflix Original 

Sept. 23 
The Walking Dead Season 8 

Sept. 25 
Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time 
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 

Sept. 26 
Norsemen Season 2 – Netflix Original 
The Hurricane Heist 

Sept. 28 
Chef’s Table Volume 5 – Netflix Original 
El Marginal Season 2 – Netflix Original 
Forest of Piano – Netflix Original 
Hold the Dark – Netflix Original 
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father Season 2 – Netflix Original 
Lessons from a School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane – Netflix Original 
Lost Song – Netflix Original 
Made in Mexico – Netflix Original 
Reboot: The Guardian Code Season 2 – Netflix Original 
Skylanders Academy Season 3 – Netflix Original 
The 3rd Eye – Netflix Original 
Two Catalonias – Netflix Original 

Sept. 30 
Big Miracle 

 

Here’s the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in September: 

Sept. 1 
13 Going on 30 
A Royal Night Out 
Batman Begins 
Casino 
Dead Poets Society 
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest 
Exporting Raymond 
Forgetting Sarah Marshall 
Ghostbusters 
Haichi: A Dog’s Tale 
Hotel for Dogs 
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry 
It Might Get Loud 
Joyful Noise 
Just Friends 
Lockup: County Jails Collection 1 
Man on Wire 
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild 
The Assets 
The Bucket List 
The Dark Knight 
The Descent 
The Descent: Part 2 

Sept. 2 
Outsourced 
Waffle Street 

Sept. 11 
Rules of Engagement Seasons 1-7 

Sept. 14 
Disney’s Pete’s Dragon 

Sept. 15 
A Star is Born 
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead 
Bordertown 

Sept. 16 
Are You Here 
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie 
Moonrise Kingdom 

Sept. 24 
Iris 

Sept. 28 
The Imitation Game 

