Video: Hawley rips Garland over attempt to weaponize FBI against parents, calls for his resignation

National News October 28, 2021October 28, 2021 KTTN News
Youtube screenshot of Senator Hawley at Senate Judiciary Hearing
At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley ripped Attorney General Merrick Garland over his attempt to weaponize the Federal Bureau of Investigation against parents and called for his resignation.

Senator Hawley questioned the Attorney General on a memo from the District of Montana U.S. Attorney’s office outlining federal causes of action prosecutors may bring against parents and encouraging prosecutors to involve the FBI. Garland insisted he was not aware of the memo and had not seen it before the hearing.

Senator Hawley said, “I’ll leave it at this, General Garland. You have weaponized the FBI and the Department of Justice, your U.S. attorneys are now collecting and cataloging all the ways that they might prosecute parents like Mr. Smith because they want to be involved in their children’s education and they want to have a say in their elected officials. It’s wrong, it is unprecedented to my knowledge in the history of this country, and I call on you to resign.”

(Photo of Hawley via screenshot of Youtube Senate Committee hearing)

 

