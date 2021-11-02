University of Missouri Extension to offer farm tax workshops

The University of Missouri Extension will offer free workshops in December to help farmers and ranchers with tax-related issues. The workshops will be held in several locations on December 1 and 2, 2021, from 6:15 to 8:30 in the evening.

Area locations for December 1 include the Mercer County Extension Center of Princeton, Forage Systems Research Center of Linneus, Hundley Whaley Research Center of Albany, Chariton County Courthouse of Keytesville, and assembly room of the Schuyler County Courthouse of Lancaster. December 2nd locations include the Green City School and Ray County Extension Center of Richmond.

The content will be the same on both evenings. Participants may attend in person or online via Zoom.

The workshops will focus on new information on tax issues related to COVID-19, wind, solar, and carbon. Other topics will include depreciation of farm assets, crop insurance payments, livestock sales, sale of farm assets, individual issues, and state issues.

Register for the farm tax workshops on the University of Missouri Extension website. Contact Agricultural Business Specialist Mary Sobba for more information at 573-581-3231.