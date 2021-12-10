University of Missouri Extension announces “Winter Wellness Challenge”

The University of Missouri Extension offices in Linn, Macon, and Randolph counties will host a free self-led wellness challenge to help individuals stay active this winter.

The Winter Wellness Challenge runs from December 21, 2021, through March 22, 2022. Participants will receive a mental, physical, and nutritional health Bingo card listing activities. Anyone who completes a card will receive a ticket for a raffle.

A children’s version of the challenge is also available.

Once someone registers, he or she will receive more instructions and information. Register at the Extension offices in Linn, Macon, or Randolph counties or on the University of Missouri Extension website.