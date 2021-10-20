Twyla Johnson wins Viewers Choice Award at Scrappy Quilters Quilt Show

“Churches Around the World” by Twyla Johnson of Spickard won the Viewers Choice Award at the Scrappy Quilters Quilt show over the weekend during the Missouri Days Festival.

The quilt was the Highway 36 Shop Hop design for 2019. Quilt shops along Highway 36 from St. Joseph to Hannibal choose a theme and then each shop has a quilt block and fabric kit for the quilters who wish to participate. Quilters must visit each shop to purchase the pattern and the fabric kit. Mrs. Johnson will receive a free membership to the Scrappy Quilter’s guild for the 2022 year.

Over 100 items were on display which were made by the members of the Scrappy Quilts. Items included quilts, wall hangings, table runners, rugs, pillows of all sizes and shapes, and purses. Over 100 people visited the exhibit which was held at the Dorris Rider Art Gallery in the Frey Administrative Center on the campus of North Central Missouri College.