Two teenagers from Chillicothe injured in crash on Highway 36

A crash at 1:50 am Tuesday injured the teen driver of a car that fell asleep and traveled off Highway 36 in Linn County.

The driver over-corrected, after waking, causing the car to strike a guardrail three miles west of Laclede.

The 16-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger, both from Chillicothe, received minor to moderate injuries and were taken to Pershing Hospital in Brookfield.

The car was demolished and the patrol report indicated the driver was using a seat belt while the passenger did not.

The patrol did not list the gender of the two occupants since they are juveniles. Under the age of 18.