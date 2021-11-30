Two programs at libraries in Chillicothe to feature “The Dulcimer Guy”

Mike Anderson the dulcimer guy
Mike Anderson, known as the Dulcimer Guy, will present Hugo Coming to Town on Monday, December 6th at 10:00 am a the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library at 917 Washington Street as part of our Twelve Days of Christmas. Hugo Kringle, Santa Claus’s younger brother, sings holiday songs and tells stories of growing up with the boy who became Santa Claus.

Hugo Kringle, Santa's Younger Brother
Hugo Kringle, Santa’s Younger Brother

At 6:00 pm on Monday, December 6th, join us at the Livingston County Library, 450 Locust Street, for a special Christmas Dulcimer program by Mike Anderson. This will be a wonderful blend of holiday music, both instrumental and sing-along.

Both of these programs are open and free to the public. No registration is required.

For more information about youth programs and upcoming events contact Jodi at the Youth Library at 660-646-0563 or for adults programs and events, contact Kirsten or call 660-646-0547.

