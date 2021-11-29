Two of three performances for “A Christmas Carol” sold out

Two of the three performances of “A Christmas Carol” have been sold out, and it’s close to a sell-out for the other performance this weekend.

Local and area residents portray the characters of Charles Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol” when it’s presented in the Hoover Theater of the Grundy County Jewett-Norris Library in Trenton. The live theater play is sponsored by Arts Alive.

Spokesman Dan Maxey told KTTN on Monday, November 29, that the 2 o’clock matinee performances for Saturday and Sunday afternoons are sold out. Maxey said only a limited number of tickets remain for the Saturday night performance which is at 7 o’clock.

The ticket price is five dollars. The last remaining tickets are for sale at the HyVee customer service counter. Purchases can be made until the close of business for HyVee Friday night unless all remaining tickets are bought before then.