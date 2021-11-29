Two meetings announced for Livingston County Senior Citizens Fund Board

Meetings have been announced for Thursday of this week and Tuesday of next week regarding the Livingston County Senior Citizens Fund Board.

On Thursday evening at 5:30, a meeting will be held to accept a resignation and to hand out grant applications. For the December 7th meeting, the agenda includes reviewing grant applications.

Both meetings of the board are scheduled for the Grand River Multipurpose Senior Center in Chillicothe.

COVID-19 protocol is to be followed at the meetings including wearing masks and keeping a distance of six feet or more between individuals.