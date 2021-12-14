Two injured in crash on I-35 north of Bethany

Local News December 14, 2021
Accident-Crash graphic
The Highway Patrol reports two Wichita, Kansas women sustained moderate injuries when a car overturned seven miles north of Bethany on Tuesday morning, December 14.

The driver, 24-year-old Alexas Davis, and the passenger, 32-year-old Joan Robinson, were taken by ambulance to the Harrison County Community Hospital.

The car traveled south on Interstate 35 before running off the west side of the road at the 99-mile marker. The vehicle overturned multiple times, came to rest on its wheels and was totaled.

Robinson was wearing a seat belt, but Davis was not.

Assistance was provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and NTA Ambulance.

