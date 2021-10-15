Two injured in crash east of Lathrop

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Drivers from Polo and Kansas City were injured in an accident Thursday afternoon three miles east of Lathrop.

Both drivers received moderate injuries and were taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital.

The car driven by 31-year-old Sedina Dzilic of Kanas City had halted for a stop sign on Highway 69; then drove into the path of an eastbound pickup on Highway 116, driven by 60-year-old Tom Tangen of Polo.

Vehicle damage was extensive and both drivers were using seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Tri-County EMS.

