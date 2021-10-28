Two from Unionville injured in Highway 5 crash

Two people from Unionville received minor injuries Wednesday afternoon in a Putnam County crash on Highway 5 south of Highway 136.

The two drivers, 76-year-old Allen Foster and 83-year-old Marvin Logan were taken by ambulance to Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville.

Logan’s sports utility vehicle was northbound when it crossed the centerline colliding with the southbound pickup driven by Foster.

The SUV received extensive damage and the pickup was demolished. Neither driver was using a seat belt.

Assisting at the scene of the crash were the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and Putnam County ambulance.