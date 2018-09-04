Two drivers hurt after car hydroplanes on Highway 69

Two drivers were taken to the Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph after their vehicles were involved in an accident three mile south of King City.

The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for both drivers, 52-year-old Kindra Workman of King City and for 55-year-old Rodney Vantellman of Bethany.

The crash occurred as the car driven by Ms. Workman hydroplaned during heavy rain Sunday afternoon causing her to cross the center line of Highway 69 and collide with the oncoming van. Both vehicles were demolished.

Both drivers wore safety devices at the time of the accident.