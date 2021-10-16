Two area health departments report updates on COVID-19 cases

One new case of COVID-19 has been added to the rolls in Harrison County.

The county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that, as of October 15, there were 1,263 total cases, and five were active. There had been 1,018 confirmed cases and 245 probable cases.

The Harrison County Health Department October 15 reported 47 total breakthrough cases. Those involved 20 residents who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, 18 who had Pfizer, and nine who had Johnson and Johnson.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms three additional COVID-19 cases since October 14, raising the total to 1,218. The number of active cases went down one to 24.

