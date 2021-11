Fourteen COVID-19 cases have been added in Linn County since November 16th. The health department November 23rd reported a total of 1,950. Sixteen cases were active, and there were no current COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

The Sullivan County Health Department on November 23rd confirmed three additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 1,291. There were eight active cases. As of November 22nd, 39.3% of the Sullivan County population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19.