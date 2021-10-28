Two area health departments report on latest COVID case count

October 27, 2021
Coronavirus Update
Nineteen COVID-19 cases have been added in Linn County since October 19th. The health department on October 27 reported 1,898 cases total, and 15 were active. One COVID-19-related hospitalization was reported for Linn County.

Thirteen COVID-19 cases have been added in Daviess County since October 21. The health department reports a total of 1,011 cases. The number of active cases decreased by one to 11.  Of the active cases, three involve residents who are at least 60 years old, two involve those 40 to 59, two involve those 20 to 39, and one involves a resident 19 or younger. The age is unknown of three residents with active cases. Three of the active cases were fully vaccinated.

There are no current COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 19 deaths reported for Daviess County.  There has been 30.9% of the county population completing COVID-19 vaccination.

