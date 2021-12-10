Two additional candidates file for a seat on the Trenton R-9 Board of Education

Trenton R-9 School District
Two additional candidates have filed for the Trenton R-9 Board of Education election on April 5th.

Joshua Shuler filed for a three-year term, and incumbent Jason Hostetler filed for the one-year position. Incumbent Dorothy Taul, Jeffrey Spencer, and Toby Havens previously filed for three-year terms. Two three-year board positions and a one-year term are open.

Candidate filing at the Trenton R-9 District Office will take place until December 28th. The office will be closed due to inclement weather and on December 24th and 27th due to holidays.

