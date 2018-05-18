Two Adair County roads to close for repair work

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to close two Adair County routes at for patching work.

Adair County Route BB will be closed from Route FF to Highway 149 Monday and Tuesday. Work will be completed from 8 o’clock in the morning to 3:30 in the afternoon each day.

Adair County Route B will be closed from Route K to Rye Creek Road Wednesday and Friday as well as May 29th through 31st. Work on that road will be completed from 8 o’clock in the morning to 3 o’clock in the afternoon each day.

MoDOT notes motorists will need to use alternate routes during the road work. The work will be done as weather permits.

