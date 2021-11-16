Tuesday morning crash sends Bethany man to hospital

The Highway Patrol reports a Bethany man sustained minor injuries when the car he drove was struck by a sports utility vehicle in Princeton Tuesday morning, November 16.

An ambulance transported 50-year old David Mullen to the Harrison County Community Hospital. No injuries were reported for 38-year-old Agustin Rojas Salmeron of Princeton.

The SUV traveled west on Highway 136 before stopping at a stop sign at Highway 65. The car went south on Highway 65, making a left turn onto eastbound Highway 136. The SUV reportedly failed to yield to the car and struck the car in the left rear door. Both vehicles came to controlled stops.

The vehicles received minor damage and the Patrol reported both drivers wore seat belts.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.