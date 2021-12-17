Trenton Rotary Club hears presentation on Art’s Alive performance of “A Christmas Carol”

“Ebenezer Scrooge” made an appearance at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16 at the BTC Bank community room. Brian Upton presided at the meeting and was the sergeant at arms. Jackie Soptic gave the prayer. Tara Walker was the program chairman.

Scrooge, aka Scott Washburn, was part of the recent Art’s Alive performance of “A Christmas Carol” and shared dialogue from the play (complete with the attire he wore as the character). Washburn told about how he was selected for the role, which he said is one he has wanted to perform for a long time as he feels he has a connection to both the character and the play. He noted that all three performances were sold out and that there has been discussion about making “A Christmas Carol” an annual event, although no final decisions have been made. He credited the success of the performances to the cast members, who he said were “very committed” to providing the community with a quality presentation. There were 35 individuals who took part in the play and he encouraged Rotary members to consider taking part in future Art’s Alive activities, including membership in the group.

During the business meeting, it was announced that local Trenton High School student Sophia Currie has been recommended by the local club to be a Rotary Exchange student next year. She will undergo an interview at the district level before a decision is made. The local club will serve as her sponsor during her year abroad.

There will be no Rotary Club meeting on December 23 due to the Christmas holiday. The club will meet at noon on December 30 at the BTC Bank community room with Mrs. Walker and Dave Bain as the program chairmen.